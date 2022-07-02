Empty Set Dollar Market Cap Achieves $2.14 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

