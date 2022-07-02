Empowered Funds LLC Takes $4.65 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

NYSE TSN opened at $85.25 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

