Empowered Funds LLC Takes $4.50 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,227 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $30.82 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

