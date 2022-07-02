Empowered Funds LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atkore by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

