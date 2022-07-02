Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 189,227 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $18.10 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

