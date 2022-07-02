Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 1.20% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $25.74 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

