Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 92,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

