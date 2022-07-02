Empowered Funds LLC Invests $4.76 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $12,607,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

