Empowered Funds LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QMOM. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 449,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period.

QMOM opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

