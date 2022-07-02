Empowered Funds LLC Buys 4,105 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

