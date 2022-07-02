Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 4,949 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

