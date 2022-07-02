Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Bank of Princeton worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $185.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

