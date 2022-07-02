Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $748,000 Investment in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sierra Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRRA. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 460,194 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRRA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.01. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

