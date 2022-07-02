Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $2,058,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in ExlService by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average is $134.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

