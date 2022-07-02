Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.48. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.