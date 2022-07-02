Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.48. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.43.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
