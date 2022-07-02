Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 480.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.