Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $105.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

