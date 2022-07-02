Ellsworth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRI stock opened at $635.68 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $805.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $630.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $670.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

