Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Price Target Cut to €18.30 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from €18.60 ($19.79) to €18.30 ($19.47) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Elis stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Elis has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

