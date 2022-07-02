Elastos 24 Hour Volume Hits $660,489.00 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00007182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $28.00 million and $660,489.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004630 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.