Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $198.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.94.

NYSE:ECL opened at $157.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.46. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,507,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

