Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Up 119.1% in June

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 119.1% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSE EFL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 27,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

