Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 732,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 33,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,375. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

