Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 698.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $127.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

