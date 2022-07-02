Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 13000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$27.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

