Eastern Bank Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

