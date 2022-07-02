Eastern Bank Has $814,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 60,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.56 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

