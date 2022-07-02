Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 22,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 386.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

