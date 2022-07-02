Eastern Bank Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

