Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 960 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $2,157,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,653 shares of company stock worth $1,090,922 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

