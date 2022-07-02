Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 1,521 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.91. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.