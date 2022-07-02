East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

EWBC stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,828,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

