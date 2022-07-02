East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.
EWBC stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,828,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.