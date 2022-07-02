Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. 1,438,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,159,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161,963 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eargo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,028,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 312,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eargo by 58.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 259,507 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Eargo by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 296,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 226.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 239,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

