Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.75. 1,438,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,159,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million.
About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
