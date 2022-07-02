Dusk Network Trading 21.1% Lower This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $46.89 million and $11.79 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,078,542 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

