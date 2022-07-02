Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

