Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.06

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 354101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dufry from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

