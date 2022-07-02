DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014528 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

