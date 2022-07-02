Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.93

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.93 and last traded at C$19.05, with a volume of 48012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$911.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,924,702 shares in the company, valued at C$293,805,618.33. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.60 per share, with a total value of C$235,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,462,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,261,879. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 169,100 shares of company stock worth $3,837,094.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

