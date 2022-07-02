Drax Group (LON:DRX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRX. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.35) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 740.86 ($9.09).
DRX stock opened at GBX 659.50 ($8.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 717.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 684.72. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
