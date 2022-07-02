Drax Group (LON:DRX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRX. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.35) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 740.86 ($9.09).

DRX stock opened at GBX 659.50 ($8.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 717.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 684.72. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.93), for a total transaction of £242,700 ($297,754.88).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

