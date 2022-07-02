Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as €49.75 ($52.93) and last traded at €49.65 ($52.82). Approximately 11,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.30 ($52.45).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €52.70 ($56.06) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $426.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.31.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

