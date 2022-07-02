DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus downgraded DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.13.
DKNG opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DraftKings (Get Rating)
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.