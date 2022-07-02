DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus downgraded DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.