Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in June

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
DOCMF stock remained flat at $$2.83 during midday trading on Friday. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.60) to GBX 380 ($4.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($5.89) to GBX 360 ($4.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
