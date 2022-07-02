Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading Down 6.4%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 14,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 39,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Doubleview Gold Company Profile (OTC:DBLVF)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.