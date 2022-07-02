Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading Down 6.4%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 14,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 39,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile (OTC:DBLVF)
