Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Director Purchases C$49,410.00 in Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) Director Marc Seguin bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.10 per share, with a total value of C$49,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 231,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,410,930.

Marc Seguin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Marc Seguin bought 15,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00.

Shares of TSE DBM traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.27. 172,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.56. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.86 and a twelve month high of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$544.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$725.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

DBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.56.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

