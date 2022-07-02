Dogecoin Trading 2% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.86 billion and $394.85 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00260796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

