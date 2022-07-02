Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.25

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.25 and traded as low as C$7.92. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 200,741 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.
About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)
