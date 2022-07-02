Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. 47,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,183,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.
About Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
