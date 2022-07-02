Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

DCOM opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $731,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 161,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,812 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

