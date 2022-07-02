Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $67,929.15 and $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,289.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,058.99 or 0.05490037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00260913 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.24 or 0.00597410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00076309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.52 or 0.00536662 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,128,761 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

