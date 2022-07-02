Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $4.86. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 880,616 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market cap of $420.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.79%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

